The Goonies are coming to the Usher Hall

IT’S one of the most celebrated family films ever released and next April, The Goonies will be screened for the very first time with its classic score being performed live to picture by a full orchestra.

For Capital fans of Chunk, Sloth and Mama Fratelli that means the Usher Hall will be the place to be on 27 April.

A fond part of childhood for several generations, The Goonies was released in 1985 to both critical and commercial success, ranking in the Top 10 at the US Box Office that year and remains a cult classic to this day.

Directed by Richard Donner, the film’s screenplay was written by Chris Columbus from a story by Executive Producer Stephen Spielberg.

It focuses on a group of kids from Goon Docks, a neighbourhood in Oregon, who upon attempting to save their homes from demolition uncover a centuries old treasure map, leading them through a perilous chase with a criminal family who are also seeking the treasure.

Composed by Dave Grusin, an Academy Award and 10-time Grammy Award winner, the score to The Goonies is as daring as its young protagonists, introducing electronic elements as well as orchestral, and heightens the drama right from the memorable opening scene’s wonderfully bouncy Fratelli Chase.

For the first time ever, this screening will be a chance for audiences to relive one of the most evocative pieces of cinema – and music created for cinema – in a unique way, as The Goonies is performed live to screen with a full orchestra at the Usher Hall.

The Goonies was selected in 2017 for preservation in the United States Film Registry by the Library of Congress, which deemed it as being ‘culturally, historically and aesthetically significant’, so much is its influence.

The Goonies - Film with Live Orchestra, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday 27 April 2019, 6pm, £29.50-£60, 0131-228 1155