The time Karl Lagerfeld hosted a fashion show in Linlithgow

As tributes flooded in today for Karl Lagerfeld, the Evening News recalls the time the fashion icon hosted a show at Linlithgow Palace.

The German designer, who was the creative director for Chanel and Fendi, died aged 85 on Tuesday morning following a period of ill health.

Karl Lagerfeld Leaving the Balmoral hotel the night before his glittering Fashion show in Linlithgow. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Regarded as one of the most important fashion visionaries of the 20th and 21st centuries, he was known for regularly wearing sunglasses and a black suit with a white shirt, with his grey hair pulled back into a ponytail.

On the night of Tuesday, December 4th in 2012, former Evening News and Scotsman journalist Alice Wyllie attended a memorable fashion event hosted by Lagerfeld at Linlithgow Palace.

In her coverage the next day, this is what she wrote...

Standing in a long line for the lavatory, a fabulously dressed lady in her swinging sixties informs the queue Karl has been trying to get her to one of these events for years.

She is referring to Karl Lagerfeld and the show she speaks of is the Metiers d’Art. It was the hottest ticket in town with people clambering to sneak a peek at the collection that was unveiled at Linlithgow Palace last night.

She spoke of her love for Scotland being the sole reason for her attendance at this particular production, that coupled with the fact she only wears Chanel. A concept alien to the masses, but reality for a very privileged few.

The whole evening from beginning to end was decadent to its core, making the little old lady’s Chanel confession pale in comparison. A total of 111 sleek black executive cars from Mercedes to Porsches swept guests from the Caledonian Hotel out to the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots and back again. In between that time the most magical night the palace has seen for hundreds of years played out in its gorgeous grounds.

Guests were draped in tartan blankets to stave off the evening chill. Before the show got under way waiters in white lace-up shirts served goblets of champagne alongside venison sausage canapes with atmospheric drumbeats playing in the background.

Fire pits spat flames into the frosty night air on approach. It gave off a real medieval feel to the fortress, and as you wandered through it was like being transported back in time. Chunky church candles led the way inside the grounds to the courtyard that had been transformed into the evenings catwalk.

Guests got to choose their tipple of choice between drams of whisky, chilled glasses of Perrier Jouet champagne or a cheeky wee warmed whisky and ginger beer. Then everyone was ushered to the tiered wooden benches to be seated for the show. There sat a cloth bag containing a pale blue tartan throw with a Thistle embroidered into the wool. The interlocking Cs synonymous with the brand acting as its stalk. This would be a little keepsake from the evening.

Scottish model Stella Tennant opened and closed the show reappearing with the Svengali himself, Karl Lagerfeld for a final lap of honour. From there guests were ushered through a usually locked gate of the palace into the back of the grounds where four pipers and two drummers played everyone down to the freshly erected tents glowing at the bottom of the gardens.

It was a truly breathtaking scene as candle light and fire torches flung smoke up into the inky night sky. There was a touch of the surreal about it all, like walking onto a film set for middle earth, except everyone was standing firmly on Linlithgow soil.

Inside the transparent tents the medieval theme continued as round tables filled the room, each one kitted out with heavy silver plates and decorated with fruit and festive looking holly. Chatter inside quickly shifted from show debriefing to whether star guests were turning up. You could hear the murmours from people speculating over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s arrival. But there was no such sighting, leading everyone to suspect that rumour was nothing more than Chinese whispers gone crazy.

The evening was about fashion not film stars, and quite rightly so. The crowd were a really interesting mix of artists and aristocracy, tapping back into that medieval world that had no place for Hollywood.

The top table consisted of Karl and his harem of muses and models. At another sat David Downton, artist in residence at Claridges. You’ll recognise his work the next time you take your M&S cotton shopping bag with Twiggy’s face illustrated in beautiful black and white on it, as that’s his work. He’s painted everyone from Dita Von Tesse, to Diane Von Frustenburg with the only person ever to elude him being Tom Ford. More fool Mr Ford I say.

Four courses filtered their way from the kitchen to satisfied taste buds and that old cliche about models never eating anything is completely unfounded. A fish course was followed by “short rib pottage”. No-one at the table had a clue what it was until it presented itself at the table as a large hollowed out bread roll filled with soup. A medley of meats from lamb, rabbit to hogs cheeks came next before a cinnamon laden pudding rounded everything off.

While dishes were being cleared up around everyone a little musical surprise in the shape of Jake Bugg jumped on stage to play a live set with his band.

As the crowd went crazy there appeared Mr Lagerfeld as chief groupie sitting front row centre enjoying the impromptu concert at his chic dinner. At the end of the performance he stormed the stage like an excited teenager to thank the young rocker.

A slick DJ followed Bugg’s set as the bright young things danced their dinner off to house music on the stage.

By then it was time to slip away like Cinderella before the fairy tale magic of the night wore off. But that wasn’t before being chauffeur-driven back to my front door from the party.

The other half really do know how to live.

