The timeless magic of Motown comes to Edinburgh

MOTOWN The Musical, the Broadway and West End smash hit show celebrating the songs of the legendary Berry Gordy, is to get its Scottish premiere at The Playhouse, later this year.

Motown the Musical uncovers the true story of the legendary record label that changed music history and created the soundtrack of a generation.

With music and lyrics from the Motown catalogue and book by Motown founder Berry Gordy, Charles Randolph-Wright’s production features a live orchestra playing 50 Motown tracks including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl and I Heard It through the Grapevine and tells the story behind the classic hits.

Berry Gordy said today, “The UK has always been the gateway for Motown to the rest of the world. While the west end production still continues to perform to great audiences, I’m thrilled that we are taking a second production of Motown the Musical to the rest of the UK.”

With just $800 borrowed from his family, Gordy went from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul in no time at all, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more along the way.

The Tony-nominated musical premiered in April 2013 in New York and still plays to packed houses across America.

Tickets for Motown the Musical go on sale on 1 February, the show will run at The Playhouse, Greenside Place, from 20 November to 8 December.