The Voice is holding an open audition in Edinburgh tonight

Wannabe singing stars are being given a chance to earn a spot working with some of the music industry’s biggest names, with an open mic audition for The Voice being held in Edinburgh tonight.
The popular reality TV competition, now on STV, have been holding early auditions for their 2020 series in Scotland, and have already had hopefuls taking part in auditions in Haddington and Leith.
And tonight the Mercat Bar on West Maitland Street will be offering a unique opportunity to anyone who thinks they have what it takes to earn their spot on the show.
The Open Mic audition is being held between 8pm and 10pm, and with places being allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, performers are expected to start arriving from 6pm
A staff member at the Mercat said they were expecting a big crowd, with many of the regular performers at their weekly Open Mic event coming along for a shot at making it onto one of the biggest talent shows on British TV - and perhaps even singing their way to a record deal.
The lucky few who make it though auditions will get the chance to sing in front of - and maybe even work alongside - judges Olly Murs, Will.I.Am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.
And the overall winning act will receive a record deal with Polydor Records.
All singers will need to prepare one or two songs with a backing track or with a musical instrument. Backing tracks will need to be on an electronic device, and you must be at least 16 years of age on or before the 1st October 2019 to take part.
Crowds of hopefuls have already packed out events at the Waterside Bistro in Haddington and Bar Brig on Leith Walk this week, as well as an audition session at Freak Music on Thistle Street.
And anyone unable to make it along tonight shouldn’t despair - another Open Mic event is being held in Glasgow’s Boteco Do Brasil, on the Trongate, at 8.45pm on Thursday 28 March. Again, the audition slots are being allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Future Auditions
CAMBRIDGE
Date: Monday 1st April 2019
Name: Darry's Liquor Loft
Address: 2-4, King St, Cambridge CB1 1LN
Time: 7pm - 11pm
Contact Info: First come first serve
BLACKPOOL
Date: Monday 1st April 2019
Name: Hogarths Bar
Address: Hogarths Gin Palace, 22-28 Clifton St, Blackpool, FY1 1JP
Time: 8pm Onwards
Contact: First come first served
COLNE
Date: Tuesday 2nd April
Name: The Live Lounge
Address: Albert Road, Colne, Lancashire, BB8 0AE
Time: 1pm
Contact Info: annie@wiseowlcreative.co.uk (Email Subject: The Voice @ The Live Lounge)
CAMBRIDGE
Date: Tuesday 2nd April
Name: The Cambridge Union @1815 bar
Address: 9A Bridge Street, Cambridge, CA2 1UB
Time: 3pm-6pm
Contact Info: thevoiceuk@itv.com
please put subject title as The Voice @ Cambridge Union
COLCHESTER
Date: Tuesday 2nd April 2019
Name: Three Wise Monkeys Open Mic
Address: 60 High St, Colchester CO1 1DN
Time: 8pm - 11pm
Contact Info: To book a slot please email: events@twmcolchester.com
PRESTON
Date: Tuesday 2nd April 2019
Name: The Swan Inn
Address: 18 Church St, Higher Walton, Preston PR5 4DY
Time: 8pm Onwards
Contact: First come first served
BLACKBURN
Date: Wednesday 3rd April
Name: Blackburn Empire Theatre
Address: Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB2 4HT
Time: 11AM - 1PM
Contact Info: thevoiceuk@itv.com (Email Subject: BLACKBURN THEATRE SHOWCASE)
BLACKBURN
Date: Wednesday 3rd April 2019
Name: The Royal Oak
Address: 2 Royal Oak Ave, Blackburn BB1 8QD
Time: 8pm Onwards
Contact: First come first served
LONDON
Date: Wednesday 3rd April 2019
Name: The Troubadour
Address: 263-267 Old Brompton Rd, Earls Court, London SW5 9JA
Time: 7pm onwards
Contact Info: First come first serve
NORWICH
Date: Thursday 4th April
Name: Bedfords Bar
Address: 1 Old Post Office Yard, Norwich NR2 1SL
Time: 12:30 - 14:30
Contact Info: glen@bedfordsbar.co.uk
NORWICH
Date: Thursday 4th April 2019
Name: The Birdcage
Address: 23 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1DS
Time: 3 - 5pm
Contact Info: To book a slot please email: bookings@thebirdcagenorwich.co.uk
NORWICH
Date: Thursday 4th April 2019
Name: The Walnut Tree Shades
Address: Old Post Office Court, Norwich NR2 1NG
Time: 7.30pm - 11pm
Contact Info: To book a slot please email: enquiries@thewalnuttreeshades.com
LEEDS
Date: Thursday 4th April
Name: The New Conservatory
Address: Albion Place, Leeds, LS1 6JL
Time: 7.30pm Onwards
Contact: Message David on: 'Open Mic Night at The New Conservatory' Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/openmicleeds
NEWCASTLE
Date: Monday 8th April 2019
Name: Passing Clouds, Beers and Buskers
Address: 3-4, Bigg Market, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 1UW
Time: 7pm onwards
Contact Info: Bruce Tate musicians@needmusic.co.uk
MIDDLESBROUGH
Date: Tuesday 9th April
Name: Stockton Riverside College
Address: Harvard Ave, Thornaby, Stockton-on-Tees TS17 6FB
Time: 3:15pm-6:15pm
Contact Info: sara.durkin@stockton.ac.uk
SUNDERLAND
Date: Tuesday 9th April
Name: The Dun Cow
Address: 9 High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 3HA
Time: 8pm
Contact Info: spotlight.jdmusic@gmail.com
DURHAM
Date: Wednesday 10th April
Name: Coho Durham
Address: Freeman's Pl, Durham DH1 1SW
Time: 5:30pm
Contact Info: info@cohodurham.com