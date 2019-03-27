The Voice is holding an open audition in Edinburgh tonight

Wannabe singing stars are being given a chance to earn a spot working with some of the music industry’s biggest names, with an open mic audition for The Voice being held in Edinburgh tonight.

The popular reality TV competition, now on STV, have been holding early auditions for their 2020 series in Scotland, and have already had hopefuls taking part in auditions in Haddington and Leith.

And tonight the Mercat Bar on West Maitland Street will be offering a unique opportunity to anyone who thinks they have what it takes to earn their spot on the show.

The Open Mic audition is being held between 8pm and 10pm, and with places being allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, performers are expected to start arriving from 6pm

A staff member at the Mercat said they were expecting a big crowd, with many of the regular performers at their weekly Open Mic event coming along for a shot at making it onto one of the biggest talent shows on British TV - and perhaps even singing their way to a record deal.

The lucky few who make it though auditions will get the chance to sing in front of - and maybe even work alongside - judges Olly Murs, Will.I.Am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

And the overall winning act will receive a record deal with Polydor Records.

All singers will need to prepare one or two songs with a backing track or with a musical instrument. Backing tracks will need to be on an electronic device, and you must be at least 16 years of age on or before the 1st October 2019 to take part.

Crowds of hopefuls have already packed out events at the Waterside Bistro in Haddington and Bar Brig on Leith Walk this week, as well as an audition session at Freak Music on Thistle Street.

And anyone unable to make it along tonight shouldn’t despair - another Open Mic event is being held in Glasgow’s Boteco Do Brasil, on the Trongate, at 8.45pm on Thursday 28 March. Again, the audition slots are being allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Future Auditions

CAMBRIDGE

Date: Monday 1st April 2019

Name: Darry's Liquor Loft

Address: 2-4, King St, Cambridge CB1 1LN

Time: 7pm - 11pm

Contact Info: First come first serve

BLACKPOOL

Date: Monday 1st April 2019

Name: Hogarths Bar

Address: Hogarths Gin Palace, 22-28 Clifton St, Blackpool, FY1 1JP

Time: 8pm Onwards

Contact: First come first served

COLNE

Date: Tuesday 2nd April

Name: The Live Lounge

Address: Albert Road, Colne, Lancashire, BB8 0AE

Time: 1pm

Contact Info: annie@wiseowlcreative.co.uk (Email Subject: The Voice @ The Live Lounge)

CAMBRIDGE

Date: Tuesday 2nd April

Name: The Cambridge Union @1815 bar

Address: 9A Bridge Street, Cambridge, CA2 1UB

Time: 3pm-6pm

Contact Info: thevoiceuk@itv.com

please put subject title as The Voice @ Cambridge Union

COLCHESTER

Date: Tuesday 2nd April 2019

Name: Three Wise Monkeys Open Mic

Address: 60 High St, Colchester CO1 1DN

Time: 8pm - 11pm

Contact Info: To book a slot please email: events@twmcolchester.com

PRESTON

Date: Tuesday 2nd April 2019

Name: The Swan Inn

Address: 18 Church St, Higher Walton, Preston PR5 4DY

Time: 8pm Onwards

Contact: First come first served

BLACKBURN

Date: Wednesday 3rd April

Name: Blackburn Empire Theatre

Address: Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB2 4HT

Time: 11AM - 1PM

Contact Info: thevoiceuk@itv.com (Email Subject: BLACKBURN THEATRE SHOWCASE)

BLACKBURN

Date: Wednesday 3rd April 2019

Name: The Royal Oak

Address: 2 Royal Oak Ave, Blackburn BB1 8QD

Time: 8pm Onwards

Contact: First come first served

LONDON

Date: Wednesday 3rd April 2019

Name: The Troubadour

Address: 263-267 Old Brompton Rd, Earls Court, London SW5 9JA

Time: 7pm onwards

Contact Info: First come first serve

NORWICH

Date: Thursday 4th April

Name: Bedfords Bar

Address: 1 Old Post Office Yard, Norwich NR2 1SL

Time: 12:30 - 14:30

Contact Info: glen@bedfordsbar.co.uk

NORWICH

Date: Thursday 4th April 2019

Name: The Birdcage

Address: 23 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1DS

Time: 3 - 5pm

Contact Info: To book a slot please email: bookings@thebirdcagenorwich.co.uk

NORWICH

Date: Thursday 4th April 2019

Name: The Walnut Tree Shades

Address: Old Post Office Court, Norwich NR2 1NG

Time: 7.30pm - 11pm

Contact Info: To book a slot please email: enquiries@thewalnuttreeshades.com

LEEDS

Date: Thursday 4th April

Name: The New Conservatory

Address: Albion Place, Leeds, LS1 6JL

Time: 7.30pm Onwards

Contact: Message David on: 'Open Mic Night at The New Conservatory' Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/openmicleeds

NEWCASTLE

Date: Monday 8th April 2019

Name: Passing Clouds, Beers and Buskers

Address: 3-4, Bigg Market, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 1UW

Time: 7pm onwards

Contact Info: Bruce Tate musicians@needmusic.co.uk

MIDDLESBROUGH

Date: Tuesday 9th April

Name: Stockton Riverside College

Address: Harvard Ave, Thornaby, Stockton-on-Tees TS17 6FB

Time: 3:15pm-6:15pm

Contact Info: sara.durkin@stockton.ac.uk

SUNDERLAND

Date: Tuesday 9th April

Name: The Dun Cow

Address: 9 High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 3HA

Time: 8pm

Contact Info: spotlight.jdmusic@gmail.com

DURHAM

Date: Wednesday 10th April

Name: Coho Durham

Address: Freeman's Pl, Durham DH1 1SW

Time: 5:30pm

Contact Info: info@cohodurham.com

