There’s a barrel of laughs on Blair Street this week

LAUGH your way into the New Year at the award-winning Monkey Barrel Comedy Club, where the gags are already in full flow.

Tomorrow, Project X, a new material comedy lab from the venue’s very own alternative comedy collective, takes the word ‘observational’ as its theme, with Ben Verth on hosting duties.

On Wednesday, Top Banana, a weekly new act competition, will be followed by an appearance of 2016 Scottish Comedian of the Year winner Rosco McClelland.

On this occasion, Liam Withnail hosts.

At Spontaneous Potter, in the main room, on Thursday, enjoy an improvised Harry Potter themed play from the critically acclaimed Spontaneous Players.

In the original room, meanwhile, Thursday finds Fringe hit This Is Your Trial, in which top comedians play lawyers prosecuting and defending charges against members of the audience.

On Friday and Saturday, The Big Show beckons in the weekend, with Adam Rowe headlining.

Support comes from Jay Lafferty, Stephanie Laing and more yet to be announced. Rick Molland hosts.

Progress, on Sunday, finds Jay Lafferty raised to headliner with support from Ashley Storrie, Stephanie Laing, Bobby Innes and Matt Watson. Liam Withnail hosts.

For all evening shows, doors open at 7pm, and group bookings are available. Shows start 8.30pm.

Heading straight to the club after a long day in the office. You can also grab a bite to eat at Monkey Barrel - Hot Dogs and pizzas - but food must be pre-ordered.

Monkey Barrel Comedy Club, Blair Street, tickets www.monkeybarrelcomedy.com or call 0845-500 1056