There’s murder in the air as Aline Templeton launches new thriller

EDINBURGH-BASED author Aline Templeton launches her new crime thriller, Carrion Comfort, at Blackwell’s Books on 12 December.

In the strange, glittering water-world of the Flow Country in far northern Caithness, a man has been drowned.

Why, then, has his body been found in a ruined croft house, bait for the merciless ravens in their search for carrion?

Kelso Strang, DCI in the Serious Rural Crime Squad, arrives from Edinburgh to find the village of Forsich still in the grip of a hatred going back years - hatred that also seems to infect the families most closely linked to the victim...

The launch takes place on Wednesday 12 December at 6.30pm, finishing at 8pm, in Blackwell’s Bookshop on South Bridge.

Free but ticketed, register at www.eventbrite.co.uk