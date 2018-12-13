Tim Minchin set to make Edinburgh Playhouse laugh

AUSTRALIAN comic and musician Tim Minchin has added extra dates to his 2019 Back Tour, one of which brings him to the Capital.

The funnyman will play The Playhouse on 19, 20 and 23 November 2019.

The long-awaited follow up to his sold-out national arena tour of Tim Minchin and his Orchestra in 2010-2011, the new show is billed an evening of old songs, new songs, f*** you songs, consequently the set-list of material will cover all corners of Minchin’s eclectic and often iconoclastic repertoire.

A musical virtuoso, Minchin is also the celebrated writer of the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which is now one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards.

He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run in London’s West End in 2016, debuted on Broadway in 2017, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Back will mark Minchin’s return to the stage, following several film and TV appearances which earned him a handful of acting accolades.

He can currently be seen in cinemas as Friar Tuck in Hollywood’s latest take on the story of Robin Hood.

So, at The Playhouse expect several entertainers in one: a brilliant pianist, a standup comic, a lyricist of intoxicating flair and as if that weren’t enough, a man with inspiring things to say about the world...

As one critic opined, ‘This is comedy that sets itself apart ...’ while another noted, ‘Tim Minchin is to musical comedy what Charles Darwin was to evolution and what Einstein was to physics and moustaches. You’d be hard pushed to find a more sublimely talented comedian.’

Tim Minchin: Back, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 19/20/23 November 2019, 7.30pm, £33.65-£144.65, 0844-871 3014