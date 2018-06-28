Toploader and The Hoosiers to play Inverleith Park

THE Edinburgh Foodies Festival returns this August with a twist - a new music stage.

The festival will celebrate live music on the newly launched stage with performances from much-loved headliner Toploader (Sunday 5 August) and hugely admired band The Hoosiers (Saturday 4 August).

Supported by Musicians Against Homelessness, the live music stage will see talented emerging bands and solo artists perform with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis, with all funds being donated to help homeless people in Scotland.

Alan McGee, patron of Musicians Against Homelessness, says, “Foodies Festival is the UK’s largest food and drink festival and with such fantastic summer events it seemed a natural link to partner with a festival that reaches the hearts of so many local communities.

“In turn, we’re confident that they can help us raise awareness and funds for our homelessness charity Crisis by bringing popular headliner bands to their stages alongside some of the country’s best unsigned musical talent.”

An all-star line up will also be cooking up a storm at the event, which returns to Inverleith Park from 3-5 August.

Those taking part include MasterChef Champion 2018 Kenny Tutt who will take to the stage for his very first live cookery demonstration in Edinburgh, showcasing his show-stopping summer recipes.

Tickets on sale now from www.foodiesfestival.com