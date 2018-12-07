TV presenter Fiona Phillips has Mulberry Christmas presents stolen in Edinburgh Airport loos

Journalist and TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed that she had her Mulberry Christmas present purchases stolen from inside the toilets at Edinburgh Airport.

In an angry Tweet posted just before 4pm this afternoon, the former GMTV presenter wrote: "Thanks to the scumbag who stole my Mulberry purchases from the Ladies’ loo at Edinburgh airport just now.

"They were Christmas presents. Hope that makes you feel good. If you want to give them back and clear your conscience in time for Christmas, please DM me."

Edinburgh Airport's Twitter team were quick to respond and asked if she could provide them with more information in order to further investigate.

Several Tweeters responded with anger after she revealed what had happened.

Myra Barton wrote: "Oh Fiona that is absolutely awful! I’m so sorry this has happened to you. Some callous people out there...x"

Amanda Beeson wrote: "Absolutely disgusting.....there are some real greedy nasty people out there. Hope the same thing happens to them."

Others suggested checking the airport CCTV, while some queried how the thieves managed to steal the Christmas presents.