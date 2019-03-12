Union J’s Jaymi makes musical debut as Joseph

FOLLOWING in the footsteps in the sand of Philip Schofield, Darren Day, Keith Jack and Joe McElderry, Union J’s Jaymi Hensley don Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Playhouse, next week.

Bill Kenwright’s long-running production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular family musical returns to the Greenside Place venue on Tuesday for a week-long run.

Hensley made his name as a member of 2013’s BBC British Breakthrough Band of the year Union J and will make his musical in the production.

Having risen to fame on The X Factor, Jaymi and Union J went on to score a top 10 album and a major UK tour.

He later appeared on a number of hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef and admits he is excited by his new challenge.

He says, “I cannot describe how excited and honoured I am to be stepping into the prestigious coloured coat.

“When I think of iconic roles in musical theatre Joseph was always one that I dreamt of playing growing up.

“And to finally say that I am going to play it is a ‘dream’ come true.

“I cannot wait to meet all of the loyal Joseph fans and bring them my take on this amazing dream role.”

Hensley has recently appeared on a number of UK shows from ITV’s Release The Hounds and The Great Magician, Channel 5’s Big Brothers Bit On The Side and Sex Pod, and When Celebrity Goes Horribly Wrong as well as BBC One’s Celebrity Masterchef.

His other credits include CBBC’S hit show Got What It Takes, which he co-hosted alongside Lauren Platt.

He is joined in Joseph by Trina Hill as Narrator, Andrew Geater as Pharoah, with Henry Metcalfe, Amber Kennedy, Matt Jolly, Joshua Robinson, Callum Connolly, Alex Hetherington, Arthur Boan, Mikey Jay-Heath, George Beet, Lewis Asquith, Ed Tunningley, Corey Mitchell, Eve Norris, Gemma

Pipe and Jamie Jukes.

Full of life and colour, the musical features unforgettable and timeless songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons and Close Every Door To Me.

Retelling the biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first of Rice and Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 19-23 March, various times, £12-£43, 0844-871 3014