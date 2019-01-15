Watch: Nicola Sturgeon and Saoirse Ronan dance with pipe and drums band at Edinburgh Castle

Nicola Sturgeon had her very own Theresa May moment at the Scottish premiere of Mary Queen of Scots.

The First Minister joined Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan, who plays Mary Stuart in the hit film, for the glitzy reception at Edinburgh Castle ahead of the premiere at the Cameo.

Ronan, who was joined by several stars of the film at the reception hosted by the First Minister, said Ms Sturgeon came across as “personable, warm and passionate”.

And that bond between the pair was cemeneted even further as they danced together alongside a pipe and drums band playing at the event.

Shaking maracas and other perscussion instruments, Ms Sturgeon and Ronan immersed themselves in the moment and were cheered on by guests, but judging by the clip, it doesn’t look as though they needed much encouragement.

24-year-old Ronan is the same age as Mary Queen of Scots was when she was forced off the Scottish throne. She said: “I’d heard of Mary when I was first approached about the film, but it was pretty much the same story of the tragedy of what ultimately happened to her.

“But when I started to research her life I realised very quickly that there was this incredible period when she was really kind of killing it as a queen, was an impressive ruler and had dealt with adversity so well. I became more and more fascinated by her. “She has been totally misrepresented by the history books. They ended up getting written by [Elizabeth’s] right-hand man, William Cecil, who had it in for her [Mary] from the beginning and set out to blacken her name especially after she had died, as well as other men who were against her and never saw her in a positive light. It’s been nice to put this film out and set the world to rights. “I’d like to think it has got easier for female politicians today. They are still ridiculed for things other than their policies, which is just bizarre. That still exists. “I think Nicky Sturgeon is absolutely incredible. From what I’ve heard from friends up here, what she’s done for the country is unbelievable. It’s such a progressive country with its health service and education system. She is so personable, warm and passionate. She’s amazing.”

Speaking at the castle, Ms Sturgeon said: “Most people in Scotland probably know the story of how she died more than how she lived. “Perhaps what this film will do is bring much greater knowledge and awareness of the story of her life, the marriages, the intrigue and the drama that unfolded here in Scotland.”

