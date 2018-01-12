What a feeling as feel good musical opens

DIG out your leg warmers and start training that mullet... the critically acclaimed musical Flashdance rocks onto the stage of The Playhouse tonight.

Prepare to be blown away by an iconic score that captured the hearts and hopes of a generation including the smash hits Maniac, Manhunt, Gloria, I Love Rock & Roll and the award-winning title track Flashdance - What a Feeling.

Flashdance tells the unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and flashdancer by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer.

When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Based on the Paramount Pictures movie of the same name , Flashdance is an inspiring musical about the power of holding onto your dreams and love against all odds.

It proved a hit with audiences, and remained in the Top 10 Box Office in the USA for 15 weeks after release.

The original score also proved hugely popular, with the soundtrack album selling 700,000 copies within two weeks of release.

The platinum selling hit title track Fashdance - What A Feeling won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in 1983, with the soundtrack winning the Grammy Award for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special in 1984.

Taking to the stage as Alex in this production is Verity Jones, with Colin Kiyani as love interest Nick.

They are joined on stage by Rikki Chamberlain, Garry Lee Netley, Carol Ball, Sia Dauda, Hollie Ann Lowe and Simeon Beckett.

So, in the words of the musical, ‘take your passion, and make it happen’ and get yourself down to The Playhouse.

Flashdance, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 15-20 January, 7.30pm (matinee 2.30pm), £20.90-£74.40, 0844-871 3014