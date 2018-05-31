Win a tattoo with Sailor Jerry rum

honouring legendary tattooist Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is collaborating with Nightcap bar on York Place, to offer four lucky winners a bottle of Sailor Jerry and £100 towards a tattoo at the Den of Iniquity parlour on Broughton Street.

Order the Pirates Life cocktail at Nightcap until 31st July to be in with a chance of winning one of the four awesome prizes.

The Pirates Life cocktail is ‘a damn good blend of spice and subtle sweetness’ featuring Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, sweet pineapple syrup, a kick of balsamic vinegar and salted lemon to give it a taste of the sea.

Served in a veil of coconut smoke, the mysterious mist clears to reveal a gnarled Gothic chalice and a small jar encasing a bone.

If the bone is gold, the bounty is yours!

Those who scoop the loot will navigate the treasure map to Den of Iniquity and select any design of their choice with either @justjentattoos or @deborahpowtattoos.

Why not follow in the footsteps of the father of the old school tattoo and inspiration behind the rum Norman Collins, with some classic flash art?

One of the Capital’s secret hidden gems, Nightcap is a cosy subterranean cellar cocktail restaurant and bar over two floors.

Established in 2010, Den of Iniquity tattoo parlour is located in the heart of the New Town and boasts regular international and domestic guest artists.