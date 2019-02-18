Winter is here: Game of Thrones single malt collection now available

To coincide with the highly-anticipated return of Game of Thrones in April, the Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection has now been officially launched.

To celebrate the eighth and final season of the critically-acclaimed TV series, Game of Thrones, Diageo and HBO have released a limited-edition collection of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies.

The collection features eight scotch whiskies from across the country, each paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros, as well as the Night’s Watch, giving fans an authentic taste of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.

Diageo’s range of distilleries in Scotland, much like in Westeros, each have their own unique characteristics and produce a distinctive whisky.

These similarities were the inspiration behind the collection, drawing a storyline between each House and single malt pairing.

For example, Game of Thrones House Targaryen – Cardhu Gold Reserve is fueled by the same fiery spirit of the fierce female leadership of Daenerys Targaryen, celebrating legendary women and their unwavering perseverance.

The Cardhu Distillery in Speyside, near Moray, was pioneered by Helen Cumming and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth during the 1800s, a time when the whisky industry was almost entirely male-dominated.

Meanwhile, royal lineage drives the iconic pairing for Game of Thrones House Baratheon – Royal Lochnagar 12 Year Old. Similar to Robert Baratheon ruling the Seven Kingdoms upon the Iron Throne, Royal Lochnagar, distilled on the Abergeldie Estate on Royal Deeside, was deemed a whisky worthy of a royal family as it was granted a Royal Warrant after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited the distillery in 1848.

From Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Highlands to the home of Talisker in Skye, Diageo will be hosting special events at each of the distilleries across Scotland to celebrate the season finale, with fans and whisky lovers able to purchase their own limited edition bottles at all eight of the Brand Homes.

Global Reserve Marketing and Malts Director, Pedro Mendonca, said: “We’re excited that the Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection will be hitting shelves in more countries around the world.

“We are always trying to find fun and interesting ways to introduce our scotch portfolio and what better way than partnering with Game of Thrones, one of the most successful TV series ever created. We are thrilled to be celebrating the final season of the show by toasting with whiskies that authentically pay homage to some of the greatest characters and houses.”

Vice President, Licensing & Retail at HBO, Jeff Peters, continued: “Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV shows around the globe, so we’re thrilled to be able to give fans in so many countries the chance to celebrate the final season with these fantastic whiskies.

“Whether they’re choosing allegiance to a House or collecting the whole range, there’s a wonderful diversity of the utmost quality thanks to Diageo’s unparalleled Scotch distilleries.”

For more information on The Game of Thrones Collection Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection, visit www.malts.com and join the conversation using #GOTSingleMalts.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital