World-renowned hypnotist Paul McKenna set to put Edinburgh under his spell

THROUGHOUT the 90s, The Hypnotic World of Paul McKenna was must see television, making a household name of its host.

These days, however, McKenna has eschewed much of the showbiz glamour to concentrate on self-help.

Paul McKenna ''Pic: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock

As a behavioural scientist, author and the world’s leading life coach, he has hosted seminars and talks on hypnosis, neuro-linguistic programming, weight loss and motivation.

In doing so, McKenna has helped people from all walks of life change their lives for the better.

This Sunday, McKenna takes to the stage of the Queens Hall, for one of just five interactive performances on his ‘The 3 Things that will Change Your Destiny Today’ tour.

Throughout his career, Paul has investigated nearly every method of therapy, coaching and personal change available and as a result, has recently created an amazing new approach that he will demonstrate with a live audience, helping them to breakthrough and live the life they truly want.

McKenna explains, “I believe that success and happiness are not accidents that randomly happen to some people and not others. They are created by certain ways of thinking and acting. “This live event in Edinburgh is not a lecture - it’s an interactive experience where people can join me on the stage whilst I show them psychological techniques to make their lives better.

“I also invite the audience to take part in thought experiments. My objective is to leave everyone attending with greater confidence, motivation and optimism.

“I will give everyone attending a free book, CD and DVD to help them change their destiny for the better.”

So, are you ready to discover if you have infinitely more power over the direction of your life and if you can become the person you were born to be?

Then, let Paul McKenna help you.

Paul McKenna:The 3 Things that will Change Your Destiny Today, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, Sunday 17 February, 7.30pm, £42 (includes McKenna’s Book, CD and DVD), 0131-668 2019