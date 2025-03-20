Annual Spring Clean to tackle local litter problem

People across Midlothian are being encouraged to sign up for a national challenge to address the country’s litter emergency.

Ninety per-cent of people agree that litter is a problem. Last year 45,000 participants across the country rolled up their sleeves, and, equipped with litter pickers, bags and gloves, made a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods. But this year the campaign, which runs until April 21, is seeking an even bigger national response.

With 81% of people agreeing they want to see increased action to clean up litter in their communities, #SpringCleanScotland 2025 is the perfect chance to get involved and take action to reverse the deterioration in environmental quality in Scotland’s neighbourhoods.

Jim Hiddleston, from Roslin Community Development Trust, said: “The Spring Community Clean in Roslin is an annual event bringing residents of all ages together and for the first time this will be run under our new subgroup of litter pickers Roslin Clean & Green.

​​The annual Spring Clean will run until April 21.

"We want to keep Roslin Clean and Green for residents and also for tourists as one of Midlothian's Tourist destinations for visitors to the world-famous Rosslyn Chapel.

"For further information check out the Roslin Clean & Green Facebook page or email [email protected].”

More than 15,000 people have already registered to take part, and would-be participants can register their own clean-up or find one to join on the Clean Up Scotland map.

Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive, said: “It would be fantastic for as many people as possible from Midlothian to get involved.

“We know 85% of people agree that they want to see more efforts to prevent litter in their area. It starts with us.

“No longer can we wait for someone else to pick up the litter we might walk past every day – so we are inviting everyone to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or alone, or to join an event registered on our Clean Up Scotland map.

“Every action, however small, will help us reverse the litter emergency.”

Visit Spring Clean 2025 | Keep Scotland Beautiful for more information.