Awards seek to reward woodland projects

Future Forest Company - Winner of the Scottish Woodlands Ltd. Trophy for Young People.

The environment is central to everything the awards are about and the competition for the Climate Change Champion Trophy promises a strong field.

Last year The Future Forest Company for Dumyat, near Stirling, took the prize with a “multi-use forest for the future”, which saw great examples of carbon sequestration, enhancing biodiversity and providing for communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Nairn, executive director of Scotland’s Finest Woods, said: “Forestry and agriculture play a vital role in the rural economy of Scotland and we are proud to celebrate that in our awards. But they are also an important player in the nation’s attempts to move to net zero and tackle climate change – helping the environment not only in reducing CO2 but also reducing the risk of flooding and protecting vital peatland habitats, as well as helping agriculture thrive.

“Last year it was great to see lots of community involvement, from both young and old, in the awards and we are expecting for the same again in 2024. It is vital the fight against climate change involves all sectors of society so everyone can help mitigate, educate and adapt to the challenges we face in Scotland and across the globe.

“Across Scotland we know there are inspirational people who are making a difference through their commitment to the woodlands they own, manage and volunteer in. This is the chance to celebrate them.”

The Scottish Government is continuing to support ambitious tree planting targets and organisers are hoping for another exceptional set of winners in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Mairi Gougeon MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform & Islands, presented the awards.

She said: “There’s a great variety of awards involving best practice in farm woodlands, climate change, community involvement, right through to schools and native woodlands. I would certainly welcome and encourage all those to enter the awards and help make the 2024 event another big success.”