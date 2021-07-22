Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

James Withers from Corstorphine captured the eye-catching video in Cramond at 11am today.

The 45-year-old described the scene as a “Disneyland for bees” and has praised Edinburgh Living Landscape for its’ hard work keeping the city’s green spaces beautiful.

Stunning wildflower meadow in Cramond attracts hundreds of bees and other insects.

he Edinburgh Living Landscape is a partnership project that creates, restores and connects green areas of the city to make attractive and biodiverse

The wildflower meadow was planted on Sunday, September 1, 2019 with the help of Cramond locals.

“All the best cities in the world are investing in their green spaces.” said Mr Withers.

“ It’s great to see Edinburgh Living Landscape doing the same here. The areas look stunning but more importantly will be bringing real biodiversity benefits too. And anything that keeps the bees happy is good news for all of us.”

