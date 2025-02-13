Bird keepers urged to comply with measures as cases of Avian flu increase

Bird keepers across Midlothian are being instructed to follow strict measures to help protect their flocks from the threat of avian flu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is in response to a recent increase in cases of Avian Influenza across the country. An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) with mandatory biosecurity measures is now in place in Scotland and England.

The risk to public health is low and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat as long as they are properly cooked.

The AIPZ means bird keepers must:-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird keepers in Midlothian are being urged to comply with the mandatory biosecurity measures applied to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

Keep free ranging birds within fenced areas while ponds, watercourses and permanent standing water must be fenced off

Cleanse and disinfect footwear and keep areas where birds live clean and tidy

Minimise movement in and out of bird enclosures

Reduce any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas, and fencing off wet or boggy areas

Keep domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry

Ensure the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example by netting ponds, and by removing wild bird food sources;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feed and water your birds in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds

Familiarise themselves with avian flu advice on the Scottish government website

The prevention zone will remain in place until further notice and will be kept reviewed regularly to monitor and manage the risks of bird flu.

Wild birds can carry diseases that are infectious to people. Bird keepers and the public are advised not to touch any dead or visibly sick birds they find. Anyone finding a single dead bird of prey, swan, goose, duck or gull or five or more dead wild birds of any other species should report them to the GOV.UK dead bird page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Stuart McKenzie, Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Trading Standards matters, said: “We’re urging residents and businesses who keep birds to follow protection/Surveillance Zone restrictions. Please remain vigilant for any signs of disease and report any suspected cases immediately.”

Advice can be found at GOV.SCOT