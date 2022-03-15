Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Greenbank Parish Church was presented with an Eco-Congregation Scotland gold award in recognition of a broad range of green practices, from installing a hydrogen-enabled boiler to inviting preachers to talk on environmental themes.

Assessors also commended church members Karen Young, who collected 217 bags of rubbish from the side of a busy road during lockdown, and Alison Muirson, who worked on the £8 million award-winning renovation of Saughton Park and Walled Garden.

Greenbank Parish Church has a long history of eco action.

David Jack, a member of the church’s eco-group, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our efforts to make a difference in the fight against climate change.

“The crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our age and the consequences are severe for those in low income parts of the world who have done the least to cause it.

“We all have a small but crucial part to play to try and prevent or minimise the devastating effects.”

David Jack says the church's ethos is now based on eco principles.

The church on Braidburn Terrace has Fairtrade status and has run a stall for 10 years which sells teas, coffees and a wide variety of other products to help producers make a sustainable living.

Fairtrade commitments are linked to the congregation’s concerns for church partners across the world.

The eco-group highlighted the impact of climate change on the world’s poorer nations, explaining the challenges faced by small-scale, low income farmers in particular, during the Fairtrade Foundation’s 2021 Virtual Fairtrade Fortnight.

And church members took part in the Kilombero Rice Challenge in support of African rice producers to market their product.

Recalling the beginnings of the congregation’s environmental interest, Mr Jack said: “A small number of participants built up the range of activity from early Fairtrade commitments to modest green initiatives in the church grounds, awareness-raising on lifestyle choices and climate change.

“The momentum grew rapidly to the point where the whole ethos of the congregation is now characterised by eco principles – travel, ethical purchasing, greener energy use, organic and vegetarian food consumption and other themes.”

Judith Macleod, Eco-congregation Scotland programme co-ordinator, said: "We really were very impressed with the Greenbank Eco-group and feel they thoroughly deserve the gold rather than the silver that they applied for."

