Climate change adds £40m to West Lothian Council spend

Harsh winters in 2009 and 2010 put huge pressures on roads clearing and maintenance and the council has also faced increasing bills for clear-ups in the wake of increased flooding and the development and implementation of flood control measures.

Council officers first calculated the costs – put down as direct and indirect in maintenance and repairs – in surveys set up in 2018.

Since then they have been looking at ways of meeting the challenges brought by increasingly frequent extreme weather events – which are expected to get worse in future years.

The officers believe that even small changes could lead to bigger savings for the council when it comes to facing bills for tackling severe weather.

Four years after council officers tallied up severe weather costs, the council’s executive has agreed a Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan to tackle what is expected to be increasingly frequent severe weather events.

A West Lothian Council spokesman said the new Adaptation Action Plan provides a set of common sense, resource efficient actions that will deliver long-term benefits for assets, services and communities.

It includes more than 70 actions to undertake, some in place already, the rest coming in over the next six years, to help minimise negative impacts.

These focus on implementing more sustainable urban drainage systems to prevent flooding, and making greater use of localised weather forecasts to allow targeted road management for snow, ice and storms.

One of the simpler acts to improve environmental sustainability, and cut down on weed control costs, will be to use woodchips from the council’s tree felling and other arboricultural operations for weed control cover in cemeteries.