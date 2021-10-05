Competition for artwork that tells Scotland’s climate story

Historic Environment Scotland have asked the public to submit artwork and photographs

The Visions of Climate Change competition is crowdsourcing images to use in an online exhibition that will showcase Scotland’s historic environment and cultural heritage.

The competition is accepting entries from the public for several different categories, which include Best Photograph, Best Mobile Photograph, Best Artwork, and Young Creative Awards for those aged between 12-17.

There will be £750 in prizes available.

They are looking for artwork and photography that relates to one of three themes chosen by HES - ‘The Past was a Different Place’; ‘This is an Emergency’; or ‘A Greener Future’.

Alison Turnbull, Director of Development and Partnership at HES, said: “Visions of Climate Heritage is the first crowdsourcing competition that HES has run so we are really excited to see the creative ways in which people respond to the brief, and with three prizes on offer for 12-17 year-olds as part of our Young Creative Awards, we are particularly interested in engaging young people with this project.

“Whether it’s delving into the family archives, scrolling through mobile phone photographs, or creating a work of art such as a sculpture or painting, we’re encouraging everyone to get involved to help us tell Scotland’s climate story.