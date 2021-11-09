When we think of animals threatened by climate change, we often think of polar bears, penguins, tigers and snow leopards.

But here in Scotland one in nine species is at risk of extinction. Rising temperatures are having a serious impact on our wildlife – with WWF singling out two of our species as some of the most in jeopardy in the entire world.

Sheila George of WWF Scotland said: “Even small increases in temperature threaten many of the plants and animals that not only make Scotland unique, but that we also depend on for food and pollination.

"That’s why it’s so vital the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow are a success and agreement is reached to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees. World leaders must agree targets, and the actions necessary to achieve them, to keep the natural world we rely on safe and thriving for us and future generations.”

Here are 10 magnificent species found here in Scotland which are threatened by climate change.

1. Atlantic Puffin The Atlantic Puffin has been named one of the world's most at risk species by the WWF. Found across the Scottish coast and islands, these beautiful birds are in peril due to overfishing, volatile weather events due to climate change, and global warming threatening the extinction of their main source of food, the sandeel.

2. Mountain Hare The striking Mountain Hare lives in the Scottish Highlands, where it changes its fur to camouflage against the snow. But, due to climate change, snow cover in Scotland is declining, leaving hares more exposed to predators. Hares thrive in cold conditions, so temperature rise is also causing them to move to smaller and more fragmented territories.

3. White-beaked Dolphin Species like the white-beaked dolphin may disappear from Scottish waters. The beautiful mammal, which needs both cold and relatively shallow waters to survive, is being pushed further north by warming seas.

4. Salmon Wild salmon numbers in Scotland have declined by 40 per cent in the last 40 years. It's believed rising temperatures in rivers and the effects of climate change on ecosystems at sea have contributed to this. Heavier rain events brought on by climate change will also damage salmon spawning grounds more frequently.