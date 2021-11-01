Labour’s shadow energy secretary said he is “glad” the Prime Minister has acknowledged how difficult a successful outcome will be at Cop26, but wished Boris Johnson’s realisation had occurred sooner.

Ed Miliband told the PA news agency: “The Prime Minister has finally woken up to how difficult this is, but I wish he’d woken up two years ago, not two days before the summit begins.

“There’s a real sense with the Prime Minister that he does these things at the last minute – lastminute.gov, essay-crisis Prime Minister.

“You can’t do that with Cop26, it’s too important and too complex a negotiation.”