World leaders are facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises at the start of a crunch UN climate conference.
The conference gets underway in Glasgow.
Air Force One has landed in Edinburgh ahead of the summit with Boris Johnson welcoming global leaders.
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 11:05
Labour’s shadow energy secretary said he is “glad” the Prime Minister has acknowledged how difficult a successful outcome will be at Cop26, but wished Boris Johnson’s realisation had occurred sooner.
Ed Miliband told the PA news agency: “The Prime Minister has finally woken up to how difficult this is, but I wish he’d woken up two years ago, not two days before the summit begins.
“There’s a real sense with the Prime Minister that he does these things at the last minute – lastminute.gov, essay-crisis Prime Minister.
“You can’t do that with Cop26, it’s too important and too complex a negotiation.”
He added: “We are a long way away from where we need to be – his job now is to put pressure on all the big emitters, the Australias, the Chinas and others, to say ‘you’ve got to step up and do more’.”
Air Force One has landed in Edinburgh. Joe Biden will now make his way to Glasgow to join world leaders at COP 26.
A group of protesters are outside the Dunblane Hydro ahead of COP26. This was the scene just before 9am
