COP26 Live: Joe Biden greeted by Boris Johnson | Earl and Countess of Strathearn arrive into Glasgow Central | Rainbow Warrior latest | Nicola Sturgeon meets Greta Thunberg
World leaders are facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises at the start of a crunch UN climate conference.
The conference is underway in Glasgow with Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other leaders all in attendance.
Air Force One landed in Edinburgh ahead of the summit with Boris Johnson welcoming other global leaders.
Nicola Sturgeon was also meeting with the likes of David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg, with protests also taking place throughout the country.
We bring you the latest updates and news stories from around the conference as we get them.
COP26 Live: Updates as crunch UN climate conference gets underway
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 16:58
Greta Thunberg said change will not come from the Cop26 conference as she criticised the “blah blah blah” of world leaders at the global gathering.
The Swedish climate activist addressed young protesters in Festival Park in Govan, across the River Clyde from the Cop26 venue.
“Change is not going to come from inside there - that is not leadership, this is leadership,” she said.
“We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet. No more exploitation. No more blah blah blah. No more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.”
The Erskine bridge has re-opened, after being closed by police to maintain public safety as Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior boat passed through.
However, Traffic Scotland has warned the public that delays caused by the closure may take some time to ease.
Concluding his speech at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, US President Joe Biden said: “Let this be the moment when we answer history’s call, here in Glasgow.
“Let this be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and raises the quality of life for people everywhere.
“We can do this, we just have to make a choice to do it. So, let’s get to work.
“Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all the problems we have so far have an overwhelming obligation [to] nations who, in fact, are not there and have not done it.
“We have to help much more than we have thus far.”
Joe Biden said it has “not been the case” that the US has been “at the table” of combating climate change.
He told Cop26 his administration would commit to meeting a goal of reducing US admissions by 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030.
He said this would “demonstrate to the world that the US is not only back at the table but will hopefully lead by the power of our example”.
He added: “I know it hasn’t been the case and that’s why my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action and not words.”