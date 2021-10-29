With the eyes of the world on Scotland as it hosts COP26, it’s an important opportunity to highlight some of the inspiring action already being taken.

Scotland is committed to reaching Net Zero – balancing the amount of greenhouse gases we emit into the atmosphere with those we take out – by 2045.

And these Scottish businesses are well on their way to being as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible.

To find out more about how you or your business can help tackle the climate crisis, visit the Scottish Government’s Let’s Do Net Zero campaign at www.netzeronation.scot

1. Arbikie Distillery Family-owned Arbikie Distillery makes Nàdar, the world’s only climate-positive gin and vodka, with each 70cl bottle saving 1.5kg of carbon. The team at Arbikie aim to make it one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries. They grow all of the main crops, like barley, wheat and potatoes, as well as the botanicals, like juniper and lemongrass, on their farm. Photo: Arbikie Distillery Photo Sales

2. ACS Clothing Based near Glasgow, ACS Clothing is Europe’s largest independent supplier of formal hire-wear. The company works to reduce the impact of clothing waste by extending the life of garments and encouraging clothing hire. They also use an eco-friendly Ozone chamber to sanitise clothes and have a 'biodiversity bubble' with bee keeping and rewilding plants and trees at their site. Photo: ACS Clothing Photo Sales

3. East Coast Organics East Coast Organics (ECO) is a solar-powered organic farm and delivery service based in East Lothian, which delivers fresh produce throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians. They supply 2,500 baskets of produce every week, all within a 30 mile radius of their 100 acre farm. They use electric vehicles, have planted thousands of trees and created a 'nature pond' for irrigation. Photo: East Coast Organics Photo Sales

4. The Hub G63 The Hub G63 is a collective of people near Glasgow who want to give their community better access to sustainable services. They run a Zero Waste Shop as well as an online food market to sell products from local food producers. They also work on local food gardens alongside volunteers to grow organic vegetables without the use of chemicals. Photo: The Hub G63 Photo Sales