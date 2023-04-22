With summer fast approaching, many will already be dreaming of days spent basking in the sunshine at one of Scotland’s many beautiful beaches. But not every beach is suitable for those wanting to bring their pet pooches along – with some beaches having introduced dog restrictions or bans.

Summer dog bans will be in place at some beaches across the UK from May 1 until September 30 and will also affect beaches in Scotland, including one in East Lothian. These are the beaches in Scotland where dog restrictions are in place.

Aberlady Bay, East Lothian

Some beaches in Scotland have restrictions or bans on dogs

With an array of stunning walking routes, Aberlady Bay, which is just 40 minutes from Edinburgh, is the perfect place for those wishing to escape the city and take in beautiful scenery. But it has been deemed unsuitable for dogs due to the disturbance they could cause to birds and wildlife in the area.

Coldingham Bay, Scottish Borders

The waters at Coldingham Bay are ideal for various types of marine wildlife and the grassy areas are also filled with wildflowers and butterflies. Dog owners must keep their pets on a lead in peak season, from June until September.

Achmelvich Bay, near Lochinver

This white sandy beach offers camping and caravan stays, and is a popular destination for those who enjoy water sports such as wind surfing and kayaking. Dogs are not allowed on the main beach during peak tourist season.

East Beach, Nairn

This award-winning sandy beach lies at the mouth of the Moray Firth. Dogs must be kept on a lead all year round, regardless of season.

Lunderston Bay, Inverclyde

Lunderston Bay is a short drive from Glasgow and gets very busy during the peak summer months. Dog access is restricted, and ‘dog free zones' are signposted to let owners know where they can take their pets.

Broughty Ferry Beach, Tayside

