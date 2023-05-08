News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian whale: Residents share concerns as second dead whale washes up on North Berwick beach

Badly decomposed minke whale found on North Berwick beach

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th May 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 12:37 BST

A dead minke whale has washed up on an East Lothian beach, less than one month after another was found in the same area.

The dead animal was found in a badly decomposed state on North Berwick beach on Sunday morning. It comes three weeks after another minke whale washed up near the Scottish Seabird Centre on the beach. The 15-foot animal was spotted swimming in waters near Craigleith island by tourists on a boat trip, before being found dead on the sand on April 19.

Locals have been urged to keep themselves and their pets away from the decomposing whale. East Lothian Council informed residents of the discovery, and said: “Unfortunately a badly decomposed minke whale has been washed up on North Berwick beach this morning. A cordon will be put in place while arrangements are made to remove it and people are advised to maintain an appropriate distance and to keep dogs away.”

This is the second minke whale found dead on the beach in less than a month. (Photo credit: East Lothian Council)This is the second minke whale found dead on the beach in less than a month. (Photo credit: East Lothian Council)
East Lothian locals took to social media to share their concerns about the strandings. One wrote: “This is so sad, so many being washed up at the moment”. Another said: “This is the fourth whale washed up in the last couple of weeks around the UK. It’s so sad. Is something going on?!!”

The council has been contacted for further comment.

A dead whale was found washed up on North Berwick beach. (Photo credit: East Lothian Council)A dead whale was found washed up on North Berwick beach. (Photo credit: East Lothian Council)
