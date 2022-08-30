Edinburgh bin strike: Pictures show major clean-up operation as workers return after two-week strike
A major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.
By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:45 pm
The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday (August 30) to tackle the mountains of rubbish that have accumulated in many streets.
Take a look through our photo gallery as the big clean-up operation gets under way.
Page 1 of 3