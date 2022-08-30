News you can trust since 1873
A major clear-up is under way in Edinburgh after a first wave of strikes by council bin workers came to an end. Photos: Lisa Ferguson

Edinburgh bin strike: Pictures show major clean-up operation as workers return after two-week strike

A major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:45 pm

The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday (August 30) to tackle the mountains of rubbish that have accumulated in many streets.

Take a look through our photo gallery as the big clean-up operation gets under way.

1. Lift off

The historic Grassmarket was one of the first areas to be cleaned up on Tuesday as waste and cleansing services resumed after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

2. Grassmarket

A waste worker sweeps the streets of the Grassmarket. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

3. Clean sweep

The clean-up operation begins in Edinburgh's Victoria Street after the bin strike ends. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

4. Victoria Street

A waste worker sets about returning beautiful Victoria Street to its former glory after moutains of rubbish piled up. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

