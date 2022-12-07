Christmas Day is all about presents, food and mulled wine – but this leads to more waste over the festive period.

Here’s when bin collections will take place in Edinburgh, so you can dispose of your rubbish responsibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, the waste collection days will not change too much from their usual schedule – with the exception of garden waste collection.

The City of Edinburgh Council has announced changes to bin collection dates during the festive period.

To date, the City of Edinburgh Council have not announced any changes to grey, non-recyclable waste and green/blue recyclable waste over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Council, however, have said they will not collect garden waste from December 19 to January 15, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said: “After 15 January 2023, we’ll collect your brown bin on your next normal collection day.

“On your first January collection you can put Christmas trees in your garden waste bin. If it’s over 7ft, please chop it in half and remove the branches.”