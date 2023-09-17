Climate campaigners called on governments to move away from oil and gas as they marched through the Scottish capital yesterday.

On Saturday, protesters from organisations including Edinburgh Climate Coalition, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Extinction Rebellion Edinburgh, Greenpeace Edinburgh and Youth in Resistance walked through Edinburgh to demand the UK and Scottish governments develop a plan for a fast transition away from fossil fuels. The march was part of protests across the world ahead of the UN Climate Ambition Summit in New York.