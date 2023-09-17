News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Edinburgh climate change march: Protesters call on governments to leave oil and gas behind

Climate change protest in Edinburgh
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST

Climate campaigners called on governments to move away from oil and gas as they marched through the Scottish capital yesterday.

On Saturday, protesters from organisations including Edinburgh Climate Coalition, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Extinction Rebellion Edinburgh, Greenpeace Edinburgh and Youth in Resistance walked through Edinburgh to demand the UK and Scottish governments develop a plan for a fast transition away from fossil fuels. The march was part of protests across the world ahead of the UN Climate Ambition Summit in New York.

End Fossil Fuels Scotland demonstrators held a protest in Edinburgh yesterday. Marching from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament. Here they are pictured marching down the Royal Mile towards Holyrood.

1. Marching together

End Fossil Fuels Scotland demonstrators held a protest in Edinburgh yesterday. Marching from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament. Here they are pictured marching down the Royal Mile towards Holyrood. Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales
The protesters made their feelings about climate change clear, calling on governments to move away from oil and gas.

2. Placards

The protesters made their feelings about climate change clear, calling on governments to move away from oil and gas. Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales
Climate change protesters pictured at the Mound on Saturday, September 16.

3. Making a stand

Climate change protesters pictured at the Mound on Saturday, September 16. Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales
Climate change protesters outside the Scottish Parliament yesterday making their voices heard.

4. Hear our voice!

Climate change protesters outside the Scottish Parliament yesterday making their voices heard. Photo: LISA FERGUSON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ProtestersEdinburghGreenpeace