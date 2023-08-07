Scotland’s second Green Home Festival is set to be launched next week by Scottish Government minister Paul McLennan, who has agreed to kick off the week-long series of shows delivering practical assistance and advice to help Scotland become a net zero nation.

The Housing Minister is due to be the keynote speaker at the first session of the five-day renewables event, which is again being organised by the Construction Industry Collective Voice (CICV) as part of the official Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Mr McLennan is scheduled to join TV presenter Anna Campbell-Jones on Monday, August 14 for the first day of the festival, which will deliver 11 presentations on a range of sustainable topics, including heat pumps, home offices, water waste and energy efficiency.

The 2023 Green Home Festival aims to build on the success of last year's inaugural event.

The minister, who is MSP for East Lothian, said: “I am delighted that the Green Home Festival has returned for a second year and I am honoured to have been asked to get the ball rolling on a week of essential information and practical demonstrations.

“There is no doubt that net zero and low-carbon living is increasingly important for us all in the coming months and years, so this event will once again help householders understand how they can play their part and make their homes more sustainable.”

One of the organisers, Gordon Nelson, Scotland director of the Federation of Master Builders, said: “We look forward to welcoming the minister to the heart of Edinburgh as we launch the 2023 Green Home Festival. This year’s event is already causing a buzz and our army of experts can’t wait to help consumers along the road to low-carbon living.”

Live Green Home Festival sessions will once again take place at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) at 10 Charlotte Square in central Edinburgh, with contributions from the likes of Home Energy Scotland, Scottish Water, SNIPEF and SELECT.

With demonstrations and hands-on guidance to help people reduce their carbon footprint and become more energy efficient, topics covered will include creating sustainable kitchens, green garden rooms and offices, making retrofit projects eco-friendly, the potential of microwave heating, converting churches and how the home of the future will be powered.

The event will also include a dedicated heat pump day, with two separate shows on how to reduce bills, access grants and install the technology, as well as options for hybrid heating.

Built Environment – Smarter Transformation will also host an in-person show on the advantages of community heat networks and a webinar that will advise what consumers can do to reduce both their energy consumption and energy bills.