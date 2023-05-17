Plans for a 5G mast on a Edinburgh street with views of the castle have been scrapped, after public uproar.

More than 300 locals objected to the 17 metre structure, which was proposed to be built on Johnston Terrace in the Old Town Conservation Area. If plans went ahead, the mast was due to be built at the top of the steps from the Grassmarket to Johnston Terrace – a popular spot where tourists stop and take photos of Edinburgh Castle. While the proposal said that the structure “would not appear out of place within the streetscene”, telecommunications company Three UK has now withdrawn its application.

One resident complained the mast would be an “eyesore”, while another wrote: "It would ruin the spectacular view of the castle from the Grassmarket and would constitute an act of vandalism”.

Terry Levinthal, director of the Cockburn Association, also objected to the plans. After the proposal was submitted to Edinburgh Council in March, the Edinburgh conservation charity director told the Evening News: "We accept the necessity of the roll out of 5G equipment as we all use mobile phones, but we also need to respect the heritage of the city. There is no need for this applicant to put a big intrusive pillar in this place. They could have maybe used an existing lamppost.”