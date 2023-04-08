News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Portobello Beach: Environment agency responds to concerns over potential pollution near beauty spot

Residents spot possible contamination in waters near Portobello Beach

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

Swimmers were warned after a floating substance was seen in the sea in Edinburgh. The potential pollution was spotted by residents in waters near Joppa and Eastfield, a short distance from popular swimming spot Portobello Beach. The substance was also seen in North Berwick in East Lothian, on Friday, April 7.

The possible contamination was reported to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), however, it was unable to investigate. A spokesperson for SEPA said: “SEPA did receive a report of pollution in the sea, but unfortunately there was not enough information to allow us to investigate.” The environmental agency has urged anyone who spots potential contamination to contact them. The spokesperson said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who is concerned about potential pollution to contact SEPA as soon as possible, providing as much detail as they can. You can report suspected pollution 24 hours a day, seven days a week through our Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or online at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”

Edinburgh locals share concerns after potential pollution spotted in waters near Portobello Beach, a popular swimming spot.Edinburgh locals share concerns after potential pollution spotted in waters near Portobello Beach, a popular swimming spot.
