The possible contamination was reported to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), however, it was unable to investigate. A spokesperson for SEPA said: “SEPA did receive a report of pollution in the sea, but unfortunately there was not enough information to allow us to investigate.” The environmental agency has urged anyone who spots potential contamination to contact them. The spokesperson said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who is concerned about potential pollution to contact SEPA as soon as possible, providing as much detail as they can. You can report suspected pollution 24 hours a day, seven days a week through our Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or online at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”