A Liberton resident was ‘shocked’ last week when he discovered a large group of tiny fox cubs playing and digging holes in his garden.

Javier Burón, who lives in Walter Scott Avenue, said he first saw the skulk of foxes a month ago but in the last week the group of curious cubs has expanded, and the Edinburgh resident has found himself inadvertently hosting up to 15 cubs who enjoy exploring his garden. Javier said: “Last week I went into the kitchen to get something and I looked out of the window and I couldn’t believe it. I thought ‘oh my goodness. It was cute to see but also concerning. I didn’t know if this was normal or if we should contact fox control.”

Javier believes the cubs were born in spring and estimates them to be around one month old. He said: “It all started about a month ago when we saw the first one, and then a two or three a few days later and then suddenly there was between ten to 15 of them – it was a real shock to see that many.” Javier said he sees the mischievous pups enter his garden every day around 8pm but he has also seen them return to their new hangout in the mornings over the last few days.

The fox cubs like to return to Javier's garden every night to dig holes and play. Photo: Javier Burón

Javier said the pack of youngsters like to dig holes in the garden and relocate objects that they come across as part of their nightly routine. In a bid to deter the playful cubs from wrecking his garden, Javier has installed an ultrasonic repellent that transmits a noise to discourage the pups from enjoying an extended play session in his garden. He said: “We left some hiking boots outside and one of them went missing – I found it in one of the bushes quite far away. I don’t think the repellent does anything to be honest, I don’t mind them coming into the garden but I don’t want them spending the whole night digging holes. They don’t mess around with the flowers though which is good.”

The Liberton resident who moved into his house a few months ago said he was informed by his neighbours that it is not uncommon for foxes to frequent the area but they have never seen such a large group of foxes before. Javier said: “I think once they grow up they will disperse – or at least I am hoping so. I think it would be concerning to have a group of fully-grown adults coming here. But the fact that my neighbours are not concerned makes me think they are used to foxes coming here at this time of the year.”

