Edinburgh youngsters due to march in Capital for first global youth climate strike since Cop26 summit

School children and students across Scotland will take to the streets on Friday for the first time since Cop26 as they strike to demand climate action.

At 11am, the young activists will march from the Scottish Parliament up the Royal Mile to Edinburgh City Chambers, joining thousands across the globe to call for more to be done to protect the world’s climate and environment.

The strikes, the first since the Cop26 climate summit, will be among more than 700 protests worldwide as part of the Friday’s For Future movement which became a global phenomenon when Greta Thunberg refused to go to school in August 2019.

Strikes wil also take place in Glasgow, Dumfries, Falkirk, Inverness, Stirling, Ullapool.

Cora Gibson, 15, from Edinburgh, said people did not “need to wait for the next Cop to act on the climate crisis”.

The teenage activist added: “Governments could be investing in renewable energy, phasing out fossil fuels, improving public transport, making our houses less reliant on fossil fuels, and so much more.”

And, ahead of the march, Saoi O’Connor said a handful of oil companies had made billions in profit but that “the people on the lowest incomes are being forced into fuel poverty, being forced into choosing between heating their homes or feeding their families”.

The 19-year-old climate striker from Glasgow said: “That is a complete failure, we must prioritise people over profit.”

Teenage campaigner Cerys Gough, from Langholm, said: “We cannot afford to delay any more, which is why we’re taking to the streets again.”

The 18-year-old added: “The science is clear. We’ve already seen irreversible damage caused by the climate crisis, and the recent IPCC report declared a code red situation.”

The last time young people took part in the climate strikes in Scotland was in November, when thousands took to the streets of Glasgow to demand that the world leaders gathered in the city for Cop26 do more to stop climate change.

Strikers in Dumfries, Falkirk, and Inverness will be holding their protests at the same time.

Glasgow will see climate strikers rally in George Square at midday, Stirling will see protestors in Port Street from 2pm, and in Ullapool activists will be out from 8.30am.

