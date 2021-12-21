Filled with nuts and vegetables, the capuchin monkeys at the zoo’s Living Links centre were eager to get into the presents wrapped by their keepers at Edinburgh Zoo.

The monkeys can be seen scoffing away at their nuts and veg as they step into the festive spirit.

Monkeys enjoying festive treats at Edinburgh Zoo ahead of Christmas (Photo: RZSS).

Living Links is a field station and research centre for the study of primates in a unique partnership with the wildlife conservation charity and University of St Andrews.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has protected threatened species in Scotland and around the world for over 100 years. As a leading conservation charity, it connects people to nature and safeguards wildlife across the globe.

At Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park, teams care for almost 3,000 amazing animals and carry out cutting-edge science and research.

A monkey scoffing some festive goodies at the zoo (Photo: RZSS).

