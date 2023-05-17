A series of floating ecosystems have been installed on the Water of Leith in a project that aims to enhance and conserve the river and boost biodiversity.

The project, a partnership between the Water of Leith Conservation Trust (WOLCT), Biomatrix Water and BlueTech Research, introduced three floating habitats to provide a safe haven for nesting birds, improve water quality, provide shelter and feeding grounds for fish as well as enhance the aesthetics of the area for the local community.

Two 15-metre long islands were installed near the Great Junction Bridge on Tuesday, May 16, with a third installed on Wednesday to improve the ‘dilapidated space’ and provide opportunities for delicate species of plants to grow and diversify plant life in Leith. The floating ecosystems created by Biomatrix Water have been introduced in cities all around the world, including Glasgow, Boston, Melbourne and London, providing nesting grounds for local wildlife and introducing ‘subsurface forests’ that ‘create ideal habitats for millions of microorganisms.’

The 15-metre long islands are installed near the Great Junction Bridge on the Water of Leith. The floating habitats will boost biodiversity and improve the ‘dilapidated space’ Photo: David Mollison, BlueTech Research

WOLCT ranger, Johnny Wells, said the addition of the islands will build on the trust’s previous projects. Mr Wells said: “We have already introduced seven wildflower meadows and three community gardens along the walk way so by adding these additional spaces it’s going to support the entire ecosystem. Leith is a heavily populated part of Edinburgh with limited green spaces and Coalie Park is one of the more dilapidated parts of the river so it’s something that has been on the trust’s mind for several years. When the flowers develop hopefully we will have these beautiful nature reserves that give wildlife an extra chance.”

Paul O'Callaghan, BlueTech Research Ceo explained that the project reflects this year’s BlueTech Forum’s theme of ‘innovation with impact’ and said the Biomatrix habitats will ‘create memories that will last long after delegates return home.’ While managing director of Biomatrix Water, Galen Fulford, said the project will help restore the river to the way it was hundreds of years ago before it was constrained by the city’s development and allow ‘nature will do what it does best which is to recycle nutrients up the food chain.’

Mr Fulford said: “What the project does is bring back some of the same plants and habitats that would have been here when the river was naturalised and what we are doing with the floating ecosystem module is that we’re providing that structure for these plants to become established. In many the plants are the foundational building block of a healthy ecosystem – the plants support the invertebrates, that support the fish, birds and the pollinators and so forth.”

“This is the tip of the iceberg in terms of what is possible here - the whole area could be thriving with habitats helping to manage water quality and make it really beautiful. This is an area that is up and coming in terms of development so improving the natural environment goes hand in hand with that.”

The floating ecosystem modules developed by Biomatrix Water provide a safe haven for birds, improve water quality and enhance the aesthetics of the area for the local community Photo: David Mollison, BlueTech Research