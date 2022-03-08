Local Matt Donlan captured the ‘performance artivist’ group, who were dressed up in their usual red robes, being photographed outside The World’s End pub on High Street.

The activists were also seen parading through Canongate, in support of the International Women’s Day Vigil & Rally for Climate Justice, which is being held in Holyrood.

This event, which has been organised by Women’s Climate Strike, intends to protest the disproportionate impacts of climate disruption on women.

UN estimates suggest four out of five people displaced by climate change are women and girls.

A small group of women have been holding the vigil overnight, since 7pm on Monday. They aim to continue for a full 24 hours.

Scottish Makar Kathleen Jamie and other storytellers and poets will take centre-stage at the rally, which will begin at 2pm today. Later this evening, a choir will perform, before alarm bells are rung – “to signal how little time we have left to tackle the climate-nature crisis and avoid run-away climate change”.

Extinction Rebellion Red Rebels are in Edinburgh today, in support of a women's climate justice rally. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Dr Sandy Winterbottom, founder of Women’s Climate Action, said: “Women carry the weight of the climate crisis and the burden of waiting for the world to act, not just in the Global South but also here in Britain.

Because more women live below or close to the poverty line, they are now bearing the brunt of fuel poverty.

This could have been avoided, if we had transitioned away from fossil fuels earlier.

Just as inequality leaves women more vulnerable to climate disruption, so too does it result in women’s voices going unheard when it comes to deciding what to do about climate change.

Women are still under represented in climate negotiating bodies, even though we know that when women are involved at all levels of decision-making, communities and nature can benefit."

Rachel Winter, a community development worker from Moray, said: “Climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly and we have only a few years left to take the necessary action.

Delays in transitioning away fossil fuels has cost us precious time and left us at the mercy of those who control supplies, as we now see in Ukraine.People ask ‘What can I do?’ but the question is ‘What can I do with others?’

Women make up nearly 50% of the population but it is only when we stand together in complete solidarity that we can realise our true power. We call on everyone to stand with us today, even if only for a few minutes.

Our home is being destroyed, along with our children's futures. We must no longer leave it to young people to demand action.

Please join us – the time is now!”

The Women's Climate Strike is a grassroots organisation which encourages women across the globe to set up a regular climate strike in their local area to demand immediate action on the climate crisis.

