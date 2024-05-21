Fife Climate Hub welcomes £5.5 million funding across Scotland for a further year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Climate Hub will continue its work supporting climate action across Fife for another year thanks to £5.5 million in Scottish Government funding announced today. The Hub is one of 22 Climate Action Hubs either established or in development across Scotland.The Hub will receive around a quarter of a million pounds to continue to address the climate emergency. The funding from the Scottish Government will allow it to offer communities support, training, funding and a stronger voice for climate action in Fife. The Hub represents a network of 60 community groups across Fife.

A project of Fife Communities Climate Action Network (FCCAN), the Hub has as a result of the funding, also recruited two new staff to engage more people in climate action in areas that are not yet supported.

The continued funding means the Hub will once again be able to offer Community Climate Grants in collaboration with Climate Action Fife of up to £1500 each. There will also be another Fife Climate Festival in the Autumn, run in collaboration with Climate Action Fife, to celebrate and showcase climate activities taking place in the Kingdom.

Fife Climate Hub Manager, Craig Leitch, said the funding would build on the success of the Hub’s first year. “This money will allow us to deliver inspiring events and training, help us grow our network, provide advice, funding, and support to Fife organisations. We want climate action to be for everyone, so we are thrilled that our two new funded posts will enable us to reach new groups and get them involved in the climate movement too.”

Mairi McAllan Net Zero Cabinet Secretary

"As we enter our second year, we are more committed than ever to empowering communities, fostering collaboration, and driving meaningful change on climate action," Mr Leitch emphasised. "Together, we can create a greener, more resilient Fife for generations to come."

The Scottish Government announced their plans for the development of a network of regional community climate action hubs in 2023. The Hubs provide a strategic regional approach to climate change action and replaces the Climate Challenge Fund which ran for 14 years and supported groups directly. There are now 22 Hubs across Scotland either operational or in development.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Màiri McAllan said: “Climate action should be locally appropriate and locally driven. Our communities are uniquely placed to shape and drive forward the transition to low carbon and climate resilient living and we want to empower people to take the action in their own communities that’s right for them.

“That is why we are proud to continue to support our hugely successful framework of regional climate hubs, including Fife Climate Hub, which will provide a vehicle for communities to come together and engage in collective grass-roots action".

Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain said: “I am so pleased to see that Fife Climate Hub has been awarded a further 12 months of funding to continue their incredible work. The recent Fife Climate Festival showed what a great job the Hub does at bringing Northeast Fife together through promoting climate-friendly practices.

“Protecting our environment, from the rivers and farmlands to the animals and forests, is so important and Fife Climate Hub’s support for community groups really strengthens the initiative to do so.”

Fife Councillor Margaret Kennedy said the news was wonderful. “The fact that the Hub can continue with important training and networking opportunities will be critical in supporting Fife communities in making a positive difference. It is exciting to hear that there will now be the ability to employ two roles which will facilitate community engagement and supporting groups with funding.”

Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid-Scotland & Fife Region, commented: “The climate crisis is a global crisis, but we all have a part to play if we are to tackle it. Some of the most important solutions are local, and our communities must be at the heart of our transition to a fairer, greener future. I am delighted to hear that Fife Climate Hub has been awarded further funding to expand their trailblazing work, building on the fantastic locally based climate organising that is already underway.

“Without community partners we will not be able to ensure climate action benefits those who really need it. And with a new Community Engagement Officer, Fife Climate Hub will be able to bring on board new groups and people to the project. This kind of local investment, building on funding from the Scottish Government, is exactly what we need to see to make a real impact on peoples’ lives and on our climate emissions.”