Fiona Hyslop Supports Investment in Greener Future for West Lothian

In the Resource Spending Review, finance secretary Kate Forbes underlined the Scottish Government’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis. Ms Forbes outlined measures including over £5bn investment in rail infrastructure, £1.8bn to deliver the Heat in Buildings strategy and expansion of the Just Transition fund to over £150m by 2025-26.

Linlithgow MSP Ms Hyslop said: “I was delighted to hear the SNP Finance Secretary outline investment in many areas that will have a direct and positive impact for people in Linlithgow, from energy efficiency and zero emissions heating and supporting public transport and record investment in active travel. It is vital now that we work collaboratively with the private sector and projects, such as the Linlithgow Community Development Trust, towards being a net zero nation.”

She added: “It is clear that the Scottish Government is prioritising investment to tackle climate change and deliver a just transition, but we do face challenges by not having the full powers of most Governments across Europe.”