Giant cloud rat pup at Edinburgh Zoo named by public
A Northern Luzon giant cloud rat pup based at Edinburgh Zoo has been named ‘Thistle’ by the public, in tribute to Scotland’s national flower.
Followers of the zoo’s social media platforms were invited to suggest names for the youngster, born in April to mum Taba and dad Toby. More than 350 names were submitted.
The Northern Luzon giant cloud rat family can be seen in Edinburgh Zoo’s ‘magic forest.’
The species is native to the forests of Northern Luzon, an island in the Philippines, and this is the only place in the world where they can be found in the wild. They spend most of their lives in trees and the species is under threat due to deforestation and hunting.
Edinburgh Zoo is run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, a wildlife conservation charity which has been protecting threatened species in Scotland and around the world for more than 100 years.