A Gladhouse resident is calling on the Scottish Water ranger service to do more to stop visitors to the Midlothian beauty spot lighting fires.

The Scottish Water ranger service based at Gladhouse Reservoir, just outside Penicuik, has two dedicated rangers operating year-round at the popular location in Midlothian.

Local resident Jon Steele, 53, is concerned after he saw numerous fires lit near Gladhouse Reservoir at the weekend, despite signs being put up there telling visitors not to light fires, and extreme fire warnings being issued last week.

He said: “I want to raise the issue that last week there were extreme and high fire warnings across the country. On Wednesday, May 30, a series of large signs, four or five in total, appeared at the reservoir, put up by Scottish Water stating ‘no fires’.

“In addition, Scottish Water put up a number of statements on its social media asking the public not to light fires and behave responsibly etc.

“Yet over the course of that week and over the weekend multiple campers arrived and lit fires. The Scottish Water ranger service present every day over this period as far as I can see did nothing to prevent this and condoned the behaviour of fire lighting despite the risk and damage being caused.

“I walked the northern shore on the evenings after the signs went up. Most nights at least eight fires were burning. When asked, the owners of the fires said the rangers said it was fine despite the extreme fire risk.”

One of the 'no fires' signs placed at Gladhouse Reservoir in the Pentland Hills near Edinburgh last week. | Jon Steele

Jon accused Scottish Water of providing a “decorative ranger service” at Gladhouse and bemoaned the lack of response to his concerns.

He said: “The issue of Scottish Water failing to manage its estate and the environmental damage being caused by fires, campers and visitors continues. The unresolved parking issues and road obstruction continue with no solutions despite repeated attempts by locals and land owners to engage with Scottish Water.

“But now we have a decorative ranger service condoning the lighting of fires in wooded areas in proximity to housing, birdlife and livestock. This ranger service is not performing a function worthy of a ranger service. To condone fires during extreme and high fire warnings seems to question what the purpose of this ranger service is.

“I contacted the two people in charge of the land management and rangers. Needless to say neither have bothered to reply.

“I would add that replies to demands from our resident representative over the last few months to try and resolve issues related to camping, fires and parking, have had no answers and no solutions that would satisfy locals or assist visitors wishing to visit Gladhouse responsibly. Its a mess.”

Defending its rangers at Gladhouse, a spokesperson for Scottish Water said: "Scottish Water takes its role in managing public access to Gladhouse Reservoir seriously. Our dedicated Rangers are on hand to actively promote responsible behaviour and encourage visitors to care for the environment.

"In light of the severe fire risk alerts issued last week by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), our Rangers put up clear signage instructing visitors against lighting fires. We further communicated this message through our social media platforms and via direct engagement with reservoir visitors. This was to reinforce and promote the national fire safety campaign.

"Where fires were lit in unsafe locations - such as under trees or near flammable materials - our Rangers asked for these to be extinguished. They also ensured that any fires left unattended were put out.

“While our Rangers promote responsible access and raise awareness of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, we don’t have enforcement powers and we encourage the public to report any criminal and/or dangerous behaviour directly to Police Scotland.

"In addition, Scottish Water is working as part of the Midlothian PAWS Group (Partnership Approach to Water Safety). Through this group we have been able to facilitate joint patrols of Gladhouse Reservoir with Police Scotland and SFRS.

“We are also regularly attending various high schools across Midlothian to deliver workshops on the importance of water safety and responsible access around water bodies.”