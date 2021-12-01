East Lothian Council countryside rangers are prioritising clearing the fallen trees along the John Muir Way at Hedderwick after Storm Arwen winds reeked havoc over the weekend.

Rangers estimate that around 80-90% of the trees are down in the park as a result of the storm.

The news comes after videos surfaced showing the devastating impact from the rare red weather warning storm on the East Lothian park as pine trees lay strewn across the land.

Members of the public are still being urged not to visit the park as the woodland itself ‘remains very unstable and very unsafe’ and this will take a long time to amend, according to rangers.

However, amongst the wreckage, the rangers have been overwhelmed by kind offers of help and support.

An ast Lothian Council countryside ranger said: “We have been overwhelmed with the kind offers of help and support after the damaging effects of storm Arwen at Hedderwick in John Muir Country Park.

"Our priority at the moment is to clear the fallen trees along the John Muir Way as this will allow a circular route around the perimeter of the woodland.

"The woodland itself remains very unstable and unsafe, and therefore urge members of the public not to enter.

"Initially we need time to work with the landowner to establish the way forward for the woodland, and we will endeavour to keep you all updated on any plans.”

