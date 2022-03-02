Callum Isted, from Livingston, West Lothian, wants to see the Scottish Government replace the disposable bottles of water given to primary school pupils with their lunches with a “sustainable, reusable, metal bottle”.

The First Minister described the idea as a “really laudable aim and ambition” – and pledged she would try to speak to the youngster.

Callum will make his case when he speaks to MSPs on Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Determined campaigner Callum Isted is fighting to make his own environmental impact.

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw highlighted the youngster’s efforts ahead of that meeting as conveners from all the Scottish Parliament committees questioned Ms Sturgeon.

Mr Carlaw told the First Minister: “Next week the Parliament is going to welcome its youngest ever petitioner to the Parliament.”

He said Callum had set up a petition to “provide every primary school child in Scotland with a reusable water bottle”.

Speaking about the school boy, Mr Carlaw told the First Minister: “He has been very active in his own schools… and he is now looking in his petition to find a means by which this can rolled out to school children across all of Scotland.

“I am sure he would be delighted to hear you commend him on his initiative.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “I would commend Callum. Seven years old, the youngest petitioner ever. Well done to him.”

She said she will try to “catch a word” with the youngster to “learn more about his efforts to get a reusable water bottle to every young person”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.