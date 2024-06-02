Lothian Community Transport Services looks to a green future!
Lothian Community Transport Services have been delighted to take delivery of two brand new electric minibuses after being successful in a funding application to the Plugged In Communities Fund, which supports community transport operators in Scotland to purchase or lease zero emission community transport vehicles.
Kimberley Ward, CEO, said that “this funding has given our fleet a significant boost. Having two brand new electric vehicles will help us become more sustainable as an organisation, as we look to build a more energy efficient fleet in the longer term. We will be using the buses for our member runs with a driver and so far, the feedback from both members and drivers has been overwhelmingly positive. We are grateful to Plugged In Communities Fund for allowing us to further expand our services with the new buses we have. At LCTS we are keen to reach as many people in the community who need us as possible and these buses will help us do that whilst keeping the costs as low as we possibly can.”
The buses will meet the recently introduced Low Emission Zone accross the City of Edinburgh and the buses will be used for many of the services that Lothian Community Transport Services provide across Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian, including home to school runs for children with additonal needs, runs to and from day centres, day trips for local residents and self hire of minibuses.
For more information about Lothian Community Transport Services and the services they offer, please visit www.lcts.org.uk