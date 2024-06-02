Lothian Community Transport Services looks to a green future!

Lothian Community Transport Services celebrates green times ahead with a successful funding award!

Kimberley Ward, CEO, said that “this funding has given our fleet a significant boost. Having two brand new electric vehicles will help us become more sustainable as an organisation, as we look to build a more energy efficient fleet in the longer term. We will be using the buses for our member runs with a driver and so far, the feedback from both members and drivers has been overwhelmingly positive. We are grateful to Plugged In Communities Fund for allowing us to further expand our services with the new buses we have. At LCTS we are keen to reach as many people in the community who need us as possible and these buses will help us do that whilst keeping the costs as low as we possibly can.”