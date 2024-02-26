Lothian firm launches Aid for Ukraine campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday marked two years since the war began, the struggles remain for those within Ukraine, and the company wants to give as much support as it can.

To support the people of Ukraine HcL is donating an adapted bus to Ukraine and is seeking support to fill it with much-needed mobility aids and equipment for Khmelnytskyi City Centre for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities "School of Life".

HcL is also working along SEAG CEO Lesia Herasymchuk who lived in Ukraine until recently. A spokesman said: "Lesia highlighted the need for adapted transport and mobility aids and we all felt that if we could support the Childrens City hospital we should."

HcL Aid for Ukraine

The Plan and the journey

In May the CEO of HcL Kelvin Cochrane will drive one of our donated buses filled with equipment and mobility aids to the Khmelnytskyi City Children's Hospital. The hospital provides paediatric health care and services to newborns, infants, children and adolescents from birth to 18 years of age of Khmelnytsky region, Ukraine. https://hmdl.km.ua/en/home/

How can the public help?

We are seeking support to fill the bus up with urgently needed equipment that will help the hospital support those that come to them. You can do this is several ways:

Donate directly to the Loanhead Office Depot – do you have mobility aids you no longer need, exercise mats etc- a full list can be requested, or you can see this on our fb page. Any equipment donated, should be free from damage and clean.

· Donate through the Ukrainian aid wish list on this amazon link https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1MBMWQVDCTHED?ref_=wl_share

· Support the campaign by donating to our just giving page. Just Giving page-Please click on link below or scan the code with your phone to donate

· Share the news, corporate sponsorship also welcomed!

