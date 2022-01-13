Midlothian Council: It’s time to sign up for garden waste collections

Stock photo by Jane Barlow.

Residents wishing to start or maintain a kerbside garden waste collection service in 2022 should now register and pay online at www.midlothian.gov.uk/garden-waste.

Collections begin again from March 14 and run till mid-November at a cost of £35 for the season. Households must register by February 17.

As part of the council’s ‘Digital by Default’ vision, payments for the service will once again be taken online via the council’s online payment portal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistance and advice is available at all open council libraries through the provision of an ‘Assisted Online’ service.

Residents who do not want to pay for the service can take their garden waste to one of Midlothian’s Recycling Centres for free disposal, or compost at home.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for waste services, Councillor John Hackett (Lab) said: “Our collection service is the easiest way to take care of your garden waste. Once again we’re keeping the cost at £35 per bin, which covers fortnightly kerbside collections of garden waste from March right through to November and works out at just £1.95 per collection.