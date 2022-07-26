Midlothian parks pick up Green Flag Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade acknowledges quality green open spaces across the country that help to boost our nation's health and wellbeing.

The international Green Flag Award is administered in Scotland by Keep Scotland Beautiful and acts as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space.

The award celebrates well maintained parks and green spaces and supports the opportunities that they provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe areas for play – something that has been particularly important to everyone over the last couple of years. Over 2,208 parks across the UK have achieved the award this year – with a growing number of them in Scotland.

Midlothian Council leader, Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP), said: “I am absolutely delighted that two of our parks feature in this year’s prestigious Green Flag Awards.

"This accolade once again recognises Midlothian’s commitment to providing high quality green spaces for exercise, play and general wellbeing.

“Our parks and outdoor spaces are greatly valued by residents and visitors alike, and this is due in no small measure to all those involved in maintaining them to such a high standard.”

Amongst the 2022 Green Flag award winners are spaces managed by local authorities, community groups and various other organisations.

Vogrie Country Park is one of the two Midlothian parks to be presented with a Green Flag Award. Photo by Scott Louden.

Jamie Ormiston, Beaches and Parks Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented: “I would like to congratulate all of Scotland’s award-winning parks. Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“As the only accreditation for park management of its kind in Scotland, we have supported local authority teams, land managers and communities across Scotland to drive up environmental standards at many of our parks and open spaces for residents and visitors alike.

“Parks attract a diverse range of visitors, all of whom look for different facilities and have different expectations. The Green Flag Award, and the collective expertise of managers and communities across Scotland, drives improvements through a framework which supports the management of our environment, our wildlife and the people who visit.