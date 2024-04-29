Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of trees have been placed under an emergency protection order after it was reported someone drilled holes in them and poured in weed killer.

Midlothian Council acted after receiving reports of this crime, just months after they called in law officers over the ‘wilful destruction’ of two other trees on the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to councillors this week reveals officers found at least a dozen trees at Newbattle road, Eskbank, had 10mm holes near their bases, and a five-litre pressure spray bottle containing a ‘pink liquid’ was found nearby.

In November last year the local authority’s planning committee authorised officers to contact the procurator fiscal’s office after trees were felled on the land without planning permission and a planning notice was ignored.

A report this week reveals that despite issuing a cease notice on the land, it was reported in December that weed killer had been fed to trees and in January the council received planning applications for work on the trees including felling and pruning for health and safety or structural reasons.

The report says: “The council considered that the proposed works are likely to be detrimental to the landscape amenity of the Newbattle Conservation Area, the Newbattle Abbey Gardens and designed landscape and the setting and amenity of adjacent dwellings, without recourse to secure replacement planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a consequence, an emergency TPO (Tree Preservation Order) was issued – on this basis any support for a work to tree application can secure replacement planting.”